Delhi Excise Scam Case: CBI Produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Before Court
Delhi Excise Scam Case: CBI Produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Before Court

27 Feb 2023, 3:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Sisodia (centre)</p><p>(Source: Manish Sisodia on Twitter)</p></div>
Manish Sisodia (centre)

(Source: Manish Sisodia on Twitter)

The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

