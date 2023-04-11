Data Protection Bill To Be Tabled In Monsoon Session, Government Tells Supreme Court

The Union government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Data Protection Bill was ready and will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The statement was made during the hearing in the WhatsApp Privacy Policy case before a five-judge bench. The petitions were filed by the Internet Freedom Foundation and lawyer Karmanya Singh Sareen on the grounds that the new policy is violative of the fundamental right to privacy.

Appearing for the Union government, Attorney General R Venkatramani said that the bill will address all concerns pertaining to data privacy.

Taking note of the Attorney General’s submission, the apex court said that the matter shall be placed before the Chief Justice for the constitution of an appropriate bench in the first week of August.