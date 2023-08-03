BQPrimeLaw & PolicyData Protection Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha
Data Protection Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha

The government on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in Lok Sabha amid demands by opposition members that it be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

03 Aug 2023, 4:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Twitter/Lok Sabha)</p></div>
(Photo: Twitter/Lok Sabha)

While moving the bill, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected suggestions that it was a money bill. He said it was a 'normal bill'.

Various opposition members opposed the bill at the introduction stage, questioning the measure.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his party colleagues Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor said the issue of Right to Privacy was involved and the government should not rush with the bill.

