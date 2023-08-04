Data Protection Bill: How Should Businesses Prepare For A New Privacy Law?

The government has finally come out with its latest version of the privacy law—the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.

The bill, tabled before Parliament on Thursday, confers rights on individuals to protect their personal data, places obligations on entities processing such data, and lays down a complex compliance mechanism.

Although contentious, the bill—if enacted—would have implications for businesses and entities operating in the country. This will force businesses to rethink the way they treat user data, according to experts.

The bill will force businesses to put in place mechanisms to obtain and withdraw consent, provide users access to any details about the processed data, and deal with the grievances of the users. They would also need to put in place a mechanism to deal with the existing personal data and measures to secure the data.