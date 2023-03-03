Crackdown On YouTubers: SEBI's Investigation Looks Solid, Experts Say

Take positions in stocks, peddle misinformation, get gullible investors to buy, wait for the share price to increase, dump stocks. This is an age-old play to manipulate the markets. Only when done on a social media platform with lakhs of followers, the impact is manifold.

In the case of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd., a 116% increase in share price occurred as the plan unfolded. For Sadhna Broadcast Ltd., it was a 161% jump in share price.

Enough for the regulator to go after the finfluencer economy.

At the centre of this were four YouTube Channels, viz., Midcap Calls, Profit Yatra, The Advisor, and Moneywise.

The ruling really stands out in the sophistication of SEBI’s investigative power, said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner at Finsec Law Advisors.

"How links were made through call records, asking Google for information, and connecting all the people through common addresses. It’s not a very long order, but it shows the hard work that has gone into it. The business model is quite different, unlike the previous cases. It shows how they spent huge amounts on advertising—over Rs 7 crores—on AdSense alone," he added.

Here's how SEBI went about connecting the collusion and manipulation by 24 entities in the case of Sharpline and 31 entities in the case of Sadhna.