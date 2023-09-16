Courts Can't Rely On ChatGPT To Adjudicate, But AI Can Assist Processes

The Delhi High Court recently ruled that ChatGPT cannot be used to adjudicate on legal issues, citing varying responses depending on how queries are framed. According to experts, generative artificial intelligence tools, however, can still assist in administrative work.

In its dispute with Indian brand The Shoe Boutique—Shutiq, French fashion label Christian Louboutin attempted to use a ChatGPT response to support its argument about design infringement. However, the high court changed the way they asked ChatGPT a question and received a different response than what the French company was claiming.

That, according to the court, showed that such tools are influenced by user inputs and can be manipulated to give biased answers. The court ordered against relying on them in legal proceedings.

Before the ruling of the Delhi High Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court employed ChatGPT to understand the legal principles related to granting bail in cases of severe assault or unusually cruel assault. However, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear in his order that ChatGPT's response was intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the case and should not be considered as an opinion on the merits of the case.

AI feeds on information available on the internet and the responses depend upon a host of factors, including the nature and structure of query put by the user, said Saudat Ahmad Kirmani, partner at Induslaw. There are possibilities of incorrect responses, fictional case laws and imaginative data being generated, he said.

Another grave factor against using ChatGPT responses to adjudicate on legal issues lies with the presence of biased data over the internet.