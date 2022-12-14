Competition Amendment Bill: Parliament Panel Suggests Including Cartel In Settlement Scheme

As part of efforts to make the Competition Act more "pragmatic", the parliamentary panel—in its report tabled on Tuesday—has recommended the inclusion of cartels as part of the settlement scheme in the Competition Amendment Bill, 2022.

According to the committee, every case including cartels need not necessarily be anti-competitive, and courts must decide it on a case-to-case basis. This is in line with the recommendation made by FICCI as the exclusion of cartels would defeat the primary objective of the settlement mechanism.

This is indeed a pragmatic move, said Avaantika Kakkar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.