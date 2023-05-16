Committee Of Creditors Cannot Overreach Its Commercial Wisdom, Says Supreme Court

The principles that underlie the Committee of Creditors' commercial wisdom cannot be overextended to brush aside a significant shortcoming in its decision-making when it fails to properly consider the application of a law, the Supreme Court has held.

In its judgement, the top court upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order, which set aside the approval given to MK Rajagopalan, managing director of MGM Healthcare, for a Rs 423 crore resolution plan for Appu Hotels Ltd.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Vikram Nath said that the resolution plan couldn’t be approved for two major reasons.

One, since the resolution applicant was ineligible; and two, since the revised resolution plan wasn't placed before the CoC before it was submitted to the insolvency court.

On the first, the court noted that since Rajagopalan was the managing trustee of a charitable organisation, he was ineligible to run a profit-making entity.

It was highlighted that the status of the trust and Rajagopalan could not be detached from each other. That's because the CoC received two resolution plans for Appu Hotels: one in Rajagopalan's individual capacity and the second as managing director of the trust. What couldn't be done directly was sought to be done indirectly by Rajagopalan, the apex court said.