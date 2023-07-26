Coffee Day Global Admitted To Insolvency

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted Coffee Day Global Ltd. to insolvency and has appointed Shailendra Ajmera of Ernst & Young LLP as the interim resolution professional.

The move comes after Induslnd Bank Ltd. alleged that the owner of Café Coffee Day failed to fulfil its obligation to repay over Rs 94 crore.

It argued that Coffee Day had pledged all assets to secure credit facilities from the bank and signed a deed of hypothecation in April 2018. The bank also claimed that in 2019, the company took another short-term loan of Rs 115 crore.

In November 2019, Induslnd said, the company pledged an asset of Classic Coffee Curing Works Pvt. so that its credit limit could be increased to Rs 130 crore. But the company failed to meet repayment obligations and it was was classified as a non-performing asset in June 2020.

Coffee Day argued that it had defaulted on its loan payments in March 2020, when the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was suspended due to the pandemic. The company also claimed that IndusInd Bank was trying to use the IBC provisions and the proceedings before the tribunal to recover its dues, which is not the purpose of insolvency proceedings.

The argument was rejected by the tribunal, which lead to the commencement of insolvency proceedings against it.

Coffee Day Global has been in trouble since the death of its Founder and Chairman VG Siddhartha in July 2019. The company has been paring its debts through asset resolutions and has scaled down its operations.

As of March 2022, CDGL owned 495 cafes in 158 cities and 285 CCD Value Express kiosks. The brand also has 38,810 vending machines that dispensed coffee in corporate workplaces and hotels.