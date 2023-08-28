ChatGPT Cannot Be Relied Upon For Deciding Cases, Says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has held that artificial intelligence cannot substitute human intelligence or the humane element in an adjudicatory process.

In an appeal against Shutiq, a partnership firm engaged in the production and sale of shoes, Christian Louboutin SAS, a French luxury shoemaker, stated this.

Christian Louboutin alleged that Shutiq was engaged in the production of knockoff versions of the luxury shoe line, for which the former had a registered trademark for design and had established its goodwill in some of the other designs.

To show that Christian Louboutin was, in fact, known for producing the design in question, a response from ChatGPT was produced before the court.

The court said that ChatGPT cannot be the basis for the adjudication of legal or factual issues in a court of law. The response of a large language model-based chatbot, such as ChatGPT, depends upon a host of factors, including the nature and structure of the query by the user, it said.

The court said that there are possibilities of incorrect responses, fictional case laws, imaginative data, etc., generated by AI chatbots, and that the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated data are still grey areas.

Based on a comparison of the shoes, the court eventually ruled in favour of the French shoemaker. However, it issued a word of caution that at the present stage of technological development pertaining to AI chatbots, they can, at best, be used for preliminary research and nothing more.