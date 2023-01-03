Chanda Kochhar Seeks Relief For Son's Wedding

Chanda Kochhar, former ICICI Bank Ltd. CEO and MD, along with her husband Deepak Kochhar, who are currently under judicial custody in the Videocon loan case, have sought their release as interim relief before the Bombay High Court.

The relief has been sought in a petition filed for the quashing of an FIR filed by the CBI under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In light of their son's upcoming wedding on Jan. 15, the relief has been sought.

The Kochhars had approached the vacation bench of the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI earlier last week. The court had refused to entertain the petition because the matter was not urgent.

Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI last month in relation to several irregularities in a Rs 3,250 crore loan advanced to Videocon Group in 2012 while the bank was under her leadership. These loans later turned out to be non-performing assets.

A probe into the loans in 2019 by the CBI revealed that Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group invested crores of rupees in Nupower Renewables Ltd., a company founded by Deepak Kochhar soon after the loan was given, revealing a conflict of interest.