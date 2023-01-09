Chanda Kochhar Case: Arrest Can’t Be On 'Fancy, Whimsical Grounds', Says Bombay High Court

An arrest is not a mandatory exercise and it should only be done in such circumstances where it's absolutely necessary, the Bombay High Court said as it granted an interim release to the Kochhar couple.

There should be sufficient reasons to believe and it can’t be based on fancy or whimsical grounds, the court said, while adjudicating on a petition challenging the legality of the arrest of the couple, who were released on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Kochhar couple had approached the Bombay High Court, alleging illegality in their arrest and sought quashing of the FIR that was filed against them. They had also sought their release as an interim relief to take part in their son’s wedding, which is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Chanda Kochhar, former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank Ltd., and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Dec. 23 as part of its investigations into the loans advanced by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group, during her tenure as the MD of the bank in 2012.

The arrest was made on account of lack of cooperation of the parties in the investigation and for non-disclosure of true facts of the case.