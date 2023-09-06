CCI's Draft Settlement Rules 'Critical First Step', But More Clarity Needed

The Competition Commission of India's draft settlement rules aim to offer a way out of protracted litigation to companies but may require some clarity on aspects like the quantum to be paid, according to legal experts.

Multinational corporations have used settlement terms in other jurisdictions to mitigate antitrust and competition law inquiries. In India, such an option was not available under existing laws. A final framework may allow even large companies like Google LLC that are facing legal action over alleged unfair business practices to opt for it.

The commission recently came up with a draft and has asked for public feedback by Sept. 13. The CCI proposes specific deadlines, criteria for evaluation, and fines to make it easier to understand and be more transparent in cases involving unfair competition. The application must be filed within 60 days of receiving the director general's investigation report.

The draft rules are the "critical first step" before the final regulations, said Aman Singh Sethi, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co. A successful settlement will lead to a quicker resolution of cases, a faster market correction, and the preservation of the CCI’s time and resources spent in finalising and defending a contravention order in appeal, he said.