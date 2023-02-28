CCI To Decide Its Jurisdiction Over Debenture Trustees: Bombay High Court

The Trustees Association of India, along with IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd., SBI Cap Trustee Co. and Axis Trustee Services Ltd. had approached the high court last year, seeking a suspension of the investigation initiated by the CCI into their pricing practises.

Their case was that SEBI was already looking into the matter and that a continuation of the CCI investigation would result in parallel proceedings.

According to the Trustees Association, the CCI had no jurisdiction to investigate the issue as only a sectoral regulator could investigate any allegations against debenture trustees. They relied on the Supreme Court's decision in Bharti Airtel Ltd. case to plead that unless the Securities and Exchange Board of India gives a preliminary view, the CCI proceedings should be held in abeyance.

In Airtel case, the apex court had held that the sectoral regulator—the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India—should look into allegations of cartelisation before the CCI proceeds with its investigation

However, according to the CCI, allegations of cartelisation directly come under the purview of competition law. Arguments were also advanced by the regulator on the rightful interpretation of the apex court's ruling in the Airtel case.

After perusing the arguments and a report submitted by SEBI on the dispute, the court refused to look into the merits of the case. It has allowed the CCI to look into all issues, including its jurisdiction, and decide the matter.

It all started when Muthoot Finance Ltd. approached both the CCI and SEBI, seeking an investigation into cartelisation by debenture trustees.

According to Muthoot Finance, the debenture trustees have raised fees without giving issuers any reason for the hike, pointing at an anti-competitive agreement between them. It had alleged that the association facilitated the agreement.

Finding merit in the allegations, the CCI ordered an investigation into their practice, resulting in the trustees contesting against the competition regulator's jurisdiction.