CBI, ED Cases Against Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan To Be Tried By PMLA Court

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act would hear trials pending before the CBI Court against Dewan Housing Finance Corp. promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Yes Bank Ltd. founder Rana Kapoor, according to an order by the Bombay High Court.

All cases pending against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act before CBI court thus stand transferred to a special PMLA court.

According to the court, the law that allows for transfer of connected cases to a PMLA court is mandatory in nature and must be followed. This is on account of the apex court’s ruling in the Rana Ayyub case.

In the case, the court ruled that all money laundering offenses, as well as any offences connected to them, shall be tried by a special court under the PMLA court constituted in such an area. If any other court has taken cognizance of the connected offence, it shall transfer it to the special court, the court ruled.

Wadhawan and Kapoor had approached the Bombay High Court in December last year, seeking a transfer of their CBI cases to a special PMLA Court. They had moved against an order of a special CBI court that denied the transfer.

In July 2022, the CBI court denied the transfer of cases on the ground that a PMLA court was not competent to try an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, from April to June 2018, Kapoor and Wadhawan were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to defraud Yes Bank. According to the FIR, Kapoor received a kickback of Rs 600 crore from Wadhawan through an investment in the Kapoor family-owned DoIT Urban Ventures Pvt.

This investment, according to the CBI, was made to reciprocate a Rs 3,700 crore investment made by Yes Bank in DHFL’s short term non-convertible debentures.

Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate also initiated proceedings against them under the Money Laundering Act. According to the ED, Kapoor abused his position as MD and CEO of Yes Bank to benefit himself and his family members financially. Wadhawan, being part of the conspiracy, was also brought under prosecution.

According to Kapoor and Wadhawan, the PMLA court is competent to try both cases. The provision under the PMLA that provides for the mandatory transfer of connected offences is not discretionary but mandatory.

On the other hand, the CBI questioned the maintainability of such an application. According to it, only a competent authority can make such applications, according to the provisions of the PMLA. In the present case, only ED could have made the application, it said.

As the ED has not questioned the rejection of transfer, the order has attained finality, the CBI argued.

The court, while agreeing with the arguments of the applicants, ruled that the PMLA—being a subsequent legislation—overrides the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Act, according to the court, clearly stipulates that once a money laundering case has been initiated before a special PMLA court, all offences associated with it shall be mandatorily transferred to the special court set up under the Act. The CBI court should not have rejected ED’s application, the order read.