CBDT Notifies Income Tax Return Forms For AY 2023-24

The Central Board of Direct Taxes notified the income tax return forms as applicable for AY 2023-24. Unlike earlier years, ITRs have been notified earlier this year for facilitating ease in compliance with no changes in the manner of filing. The applicability of the ITR forms for different taxpayers has not changed; however, amendments made by the Finance Act, 2022, are incorporated in them.

No major change made in ITR-1 (applicable to resident individuals earning income from salary, house property, and other sources upto Rs 50 lakh). However, the clause seeking response to weather amounts exceeding Rs 1 crore was deposited in one or more current accounts has been deleted. Similar clause in other ITRs has not been deleted.

In ITR-2 (applicable to individuals and HUF not having income from business/profession), if the taxpayer is a foreign institutional investor or foreign portfolio investor, then the SEBI registration number is now required to be mentioned. Further, separate disclosure is required for income offered to tax, where relief under Section 89A (relaxation in taxation of income from a retirement benefit account in a notified country) was claimed in an earlier year/s. This clause is common for ITR-2 and ITR-3.

The Finance Act, 2022 introduced a scheme for taxation of Virtual Digital Assets. Accordingly, Schedule VDA has been inserted in all the ITRs (except ITR-1 and ITR-4) seeking details of income from VDAs. Necessary changes are also made in Schedule CG (Capital Gains) and Schedule SI (Income chargeable at special rates). Another change common across ITRs is in Schedule 80G. In case of donations entitled for 50% deduction subject to qualifying limit, taxpayers are required to provide the Donation Reference Number. New forms also include fields for specifying turnover and income from intraday trading (ITR 3, 5 and 6)

In ITR- 3 and ITR-4, taxpayer is required to specify if the alternative tax regime is opted in, opted out, continuing to opt, not opting or not eligible to opt. Another major change is in Schedule TCS (tax collected at source). The schedule now seeks additional information in line with the TDS schedule to include information of TCS collected or claimed by person other than the taxpayer.

With respect to ITR-7 (applicable to trusts, charitable institutions, political parties etc.), the new form requires the details of natural persons, who are the beneficial owners of the founder/settlor at any time during the year as against earlier requirement of beneficial ownership at the inception. Also warrants amounts out of accumulated income that are taxed in any earlier years to be mentioned separately.

Corpus donations are now required to be bifurcated as: donations for renovation or repair of notified places before April 1, 2020, received after April 1, 2021, and others.

Another major change in ITR 7 is the schedule for application of income and sources of fund. Instead of two separate schedules for revenue application and capital application of funds, the new form provides a new consolidated schedule in columnar format to disclose the application of income for revenue and capital items. Voluntary contributions both - forming part of corpus and others, are to be disclosed excluding anonymous donation taxable under Section 115BBC.