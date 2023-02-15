Can Tax Credit Be Denied For An Illegal Transaction? Appellate Tribunal Answers

A recent Mumbai tax tribunal order on central VAT credit has stirred up the debate on the legitimacy of taxing an illegal transaction. The order further raises the question of whether credit can be claimed for an illegal transaction on which tax has already been paid.

According to a recent order by the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, the illegality of the underlying transaction cannot be a ground to reject the central value-added tax credit. The tax authorities are expected to allow the credit, as long as they have received the tax from the service provider on that transaction, the order said.

This order, that refers to a dispute in the erstwhile indirect tax regime, could have implications under the GST law as well, according to experts.

"The precedent can be applied universally to both service tax and (the) GST," according to Asish Abraham, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys. According to him, the precedents established on central VAT credit would be equally applicable for claiming input tax credit under the Goods and Services Tax Act.