Cabinet Approves Rs 7,210 Crore For Phase 3 Of E-Courts Mission

Traffic challan proceedings will transition to a fully virtual format.

13 Sep 2023, 4:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@homajob?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Scott Graham</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/OQMZwNd3ThU?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational Image. (Source: Scott Graham on Unsplash)

The Union Cabinet granted approval on Wednesday for the eCourts Project Phase III with an allocation of Rs 7,210 crore.

In a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said this phase aimed to establish online and paperless court systems.

Thakur highlighted the objectives of this phase, including the universalisation of e-filing and e-payments as well as the digitisation of legacy records. Critical components like case records, software applications, electronic evidence, and live-streaming data will be securely stored on the cloud.

Court complexes are set to have 4,400 e-Seva centres to facilitate efficient services.

Traffic challan proceedings will transition to a fully virtual format, eliminating the need for litigants and lawyers to be physically present in court. These virtual traffic courts will operate 24/7 across the country.

Phase III of the eCourts Mission is expected to span four years, indicating a comprehensive and sustained effort to modernise India's judicial processes.

"The impetus given to a tech-led judiciary will shape large-scale reforms to make the judiciary universally accessible with the help of emerging technologies," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a post on social media platform X.

