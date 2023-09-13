Cabinet Approves Rs 7,210 Crore For Phase 3 Of E-Courts Mission

The Union Cabinet granted approval on Wednesday for the eCourts Project Phase III with an allocation of Rs 7,210 crore.

In a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said this phase aimed to establish online and paperless court systems.

Thakur highlighted the objectives of this phase, including the universalisation of e-filing and e-payments as well as the digitisation of legacy records. Critical components like case records, software applications, electronic evidence, and live-streaming data will be securely stored on the cloud.

Court complexes are set to have 4,400 e-Seva centres to facilitate efficient services.

Traffic challan proceedings will transition to a fully virtual format, eliminating the need for litigants and lawyers to be physically present in court. These virtual traffic courts will operate 24/7 across the country.

Phase III of the eCourts Mission is expected to span four years, indicating a comprehensive and sustained effort to modernise India's judicial processes.

"The impetus given to a tech-led judiciary will shape large-scale reforms to make the judiciary universally accessible with the help of emerging technologies," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a post on social media platform X.