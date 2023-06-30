Brightcom Group MD, Promoter Face Penalty For Violating Insider Trading Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India levied a cumulative penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Brightcom Group's Managing Director Suresh Kumar Reddy and promoter Vijay Kumar Kancharla for violating several provisions of insider trading regulations.

The markets regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Reddy and Rs 4 lakh on Kancharla on June 28.

This is the second order by SEBI against entities trading in the shares of Brightcom Group. Earlier, it had levied a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the company and its promoters for flouting insider trading rules. It had also restrained the directors of the group from disposing of their shares due to gross misstatements in the financial statements of the company.

SEBI had conducted an investigation into the trades of Brightcom Group to ascertain the violation of insider trading norms, if any, by certain entities while trading in the shares of the company from Sept. 16, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2022.

In its examination, the regulator found that Reddy, as the managing director and chairman of the group, failed to formulate a code of conduct for the company, as required under the Insider Trading Regulations. It was also found that Kancharla engaged in trade during the trade window closure period, also in violation of insider trading rules.

The trading window of Brightcom was closed from Oct. 1, 2021, to Nov. 15, 2021, and from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2022, for the declaration of unaudited financial results.

The penalty has to be remitted within 45 days of the order.