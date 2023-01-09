Bombay High Court Orders Release Of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar From Judicial Custody

The Bombay High Court granted the release of Chanda Kochhar, the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ICICI Bank Ltd., and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.

The release has been granted on a bond of Rs 1,00,000 each with one or more sureties. The couple is expected to appear before the CBI whenever summoned and is directed to submit their passports to the investigation agency.

On Jan. 6, the Bombay High Court reserved its order after the Kochhars challenged the arrest. The couple had approached the court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them on grounds of ‘illegality’ in their arrest.