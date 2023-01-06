Bombay High Court Reserves Order In Kochhar Couple's Arrest Case

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order in a petition filed by former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ICICI Bank Ltd., Chanda Kochhar, and her husband Deepak Kochhar challenging their arrest. The court is likely to pronounce its orders on Monday.

The couple has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them on grounds of ‘illegality’ in arrest. They have also sought release as an interim relief in the light of their son’s wedding scheduled for Jan. 15. The couple is currently in judicial custody.

According to Amit Desai, counsel representing Chanda Kochhar, the arrest was illegal as it abandoned the requirements set in procedural law. The arrest, according to him, was made after sunset in violation of law that requires a woman to be arrested only by a woman officer, except under special circumstances.

Desai further argued that-