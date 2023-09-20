Bombay High Court Gives ED Two Weeks To Reply To Naresh Goyal's Plea Against Arrest

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday gave the Enforcement Directorate two weeks to reply to Jet Airways (India) Ltd.'s founder, Naresh Goyal's, plea against his arrest.

Goyal had approached the Bombay High Court on Friday against his arrest in a money laundering case.

According to Goyal, the arrest is not only illegal but is also violative of his fundamental right to personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution.

On Sept. 1, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal in connection with an alleged money laundering scheme involving Rs 538 crore that Canara Bank had advanced to the airline.

A special court in Mumbai issued an order remanding him to judicial custody after initially sending him to ED custody. He is currently serving judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail.

The case pertains to the Central Bureau of Investigation's FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, and his wife Anita in an alleged fraud case. According to Canara Bank, it sanctioned a loan of Rs 849 crore to Jet Airways, of which Rs 538 crore was outstanding.

The matter will be next heard on Oct. 6.