SEBI Asks MIIs To Develop Common Online Dispute Resolution Portal

With regard to initiation of the dispute resolution process, Sebi said that an investor will have to first take up his/her grievance with the market participant by lodging a complaint directly with the concerned market participant.

If the grievance is not redressed satisfactorily, the investor may escalate the same through the SCORES portal. After exhausting all available options for resolution of the grievance, if the investor is still not satisfied with the outcome, he/she/can initiate dispute resolution through the ODR Portal.