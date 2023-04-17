Banks Vs Borrowers: SBI Asks Supreme Court For Clarification On 'Fraud' Ruling

The State Bank of India has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the judgement that gave borrowers the right to be heard before their accounts are classified as ‘fraud’ by banks.

The application is filed on the apprehension that the said judgement could be misconstrued in the absence of clarifications. The plea, a copy of which has been reviewed by BQ Prime, states that the apex court has merely required that an opportunity of hearing be accorded and not a personal hearing.

But this is likely to be "misconstrued and a spate of litigation is apprehended on this ground by those defaulters, whose default has substantially contributed to the weakening of the financial position of the banks, thereby affecting the economy of the nation."

SBI's plea says there is an apprehension that the defaulter borrowers may raise the question of a personal hearing and may try to delay the adjudication in the absence of a specific time limit stipulated.

The bank has also added that handing over the complete forensic report would hamper the investigation by law enforcement agencies as it would result in forewarning the perpetrators by way of disclosure of confidential or critical information. As a result, it is suggested that it be clarified that only relevant extracts from the forensic auditor report should be provided to the borrower as part of the hearing, as that would meet the ends of justice.

Finally, clarification is also sought on the fact that the application of the judgement is prospective in operation, so that its impact does not fall on past decisions.