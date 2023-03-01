Axis MF Front Running Case: The Modus Operandi Of The 'Jadugar' As Per SEBI

The front-running was undertaken prima facie through the terminals of four broking entities, viz., Marfatia Stock Broking Pvt., Olga Trading Pvt., Woodstock Broking Pvt., and Visa Capital Partners, according to the regulator.

SEBI has noted that ahead of the Axis MF orders, there was a substantial jump in the trading activities in the accounts of entities registered with these brokerages, both in the cash as well as the derivatives segment of the market.

The grand scheme was undertaken through mule accounts set up with these brokers. Joshi, along with market operator Sumit Desai (aka Pintu Bhai) and his acquaintance Prijesh Kurani, set up conduit accounts in Dubai for carrying out the trades.

Joshi as a mutual fund dealer had access to critical, non-public information, such as any impending orders for the fund. He also had the means to communicate the information to the outside world, as he maintained two phone numbers, one of which was not disclosed to the mutual fund as required, SEBI found. It also relied on WhatsApp and Bloomberg Chats to evidence that Joshi passed on confidential non-public information to stock brokers not empaneled with Axis Mutual Fund.

As per SEBI's findings, Joshi never communicated with his co-conspirators through his official number. Referred to as ‘Jadugar’, Joshi's identity was ascertained by SEBI through a KYC verification of the phone number. Based on the information provided by Joshi, his associates executed trades from the conduit accounts.