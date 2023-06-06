Appellate Tribunal Sets Aside SEBI Order Cancelling Brickwork Ratings' License

The Securities Appellate Tribunal, on Tuesday, set aside an order of SEBI cancelling the license of Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. The tribunal further sent the matter back to SEBI to decide upon the quantum of the penalty. The appellate tribunal had earlier granted interim relief to Brickwork by staying SEBI’s order.

In October 2022, the market regulator ordered Brickwork Ratings to wind up its operations as a credit rating agency within six months on account of it violating various regulatory norms. The regulator had also barred it from onboarding new clients. With the order, it became the first credit rating agency to lose its licence.

Brickwork Ratings failed to exercise proper skill, care, and diligence while discharging its duties as a credit rating agency, which has defeated the very purpose of regulations, according to the regulator.

The order accused Brickwork of several violations, including failure to document meetings with management, a lack of independent analysis of the company’s financial projections, delays in recognising defaults, and conflicts of interest in certain cases. The lapses were mainly found in the ratings of Welspun, IDFC First Bank Ltd., Adani Rail, Essel Group, etc.

The order came after a joint inspection by SEBI and the credit rating agency in January 2020, which revealed several lapses on the part of Brickwork between October 2018 and November 2019.