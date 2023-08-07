Appeals Against SEBI Orders Up By 52%

The number of appeals before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against orders passed by SEBI have significantly gone up in the fiscal 2023, as compared to FY22, according to the markets regulator's annual report.

Appeals have increased significantly to 1,192 from 780 in the previous year, an over 50% rise.

Although minor, the number of appeals pending before the tribunal has also increased over the year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India report shows an over 8% increase in pendency. Despite the pendency, the year also marked the highest disposal rate for the tribunal. SAT disposed of over 1,131 appeals as compared with 715 disposals in FY22. The majority of the cases disposed of by the tribunal fell under SEBI's Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, at around 67%.

The year also marked an increase in SEBI's litigation before other forums. The number of appeals filed before the Supreme Court has gone up to 141 this year, from 118 in the past year. The number of appeals before other forums like the NCLT, NCLAT, Labour Court, Debt Recovery Tribunal, etc. also significantly went up from 68 to 202 year-on-year.

Even though the appeals before various appellate forums saw a jump, the regulator's success rate in FY23 has seen a sharp improvement.

Of the 73 cases disposed of by the apex court, 54 were disposed of in favour of the regulator. SAT, too, upheld 606 orders of SEBI in the year, as against 383 last year. This means SEBI succeeded in 32% of appeals before the tribunal, signifying a 5% increase. In other forums, the success was even higher. Ninety-two out of 97 cases were disposed of in favour of SEBI, across various judicial forums in the fiscal 2023.

This is relevant in light of SEBI's loss before appellate tribunals in major cases, including the NSE co-location case, the Satyam scam, and most recently in the Mukesh Ambani case.