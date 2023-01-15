Appeal Against CCI Order To Become 'Fait Accompli,' Google Tells Supreme Court

Google's plea is scheduled to be heard on Monday by the Apex Court, where it has challenged the refusal of an interim stay by NCLAT over the CCI, imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on the global technology firm.

On Jan. 4, NCLAT declined to stay the order passed by the CCI after observing that the order was passed on Oct. 20, 2022, but the appeal against it was filed on Dec. 20, 2022.

Rejecting it, Google's petition said: "While the remedial directions will come into effect only on Jan.19, 2023, Google filed an appeal a month earlier on Dec. 20, 2022, within the statutory period of limitation."

Google worked tirelessly to prepare a comprehensive appeal of 2,500 pages, taking into account voluminous records of 16,000 pages in response to the impugned order of around 300 pages.

"Google cannot be punished for effectively exercising its right of appeal," it said.