Anti-Competitive Practices By Big Tech: Parliamentary Panel Submits Report

The winner-take-all markets of the digital economy prompt 'winners' to resort to certain actions that discourage competition, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Jayant Sinha, said in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The committee interacted with Indian representatives of foreign big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Twitter, and Uber, as well as representatives of domestic companies like PayTM, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, etc., to identify competition concerns.

It has identified 10 areas of anti-competitive practices that need to be addressed to improve market efficiency, namely: anti-steering practices; platform neutrality; bundling and tying; data usage; mergers and acquisitions; deep discounting; exclusive tie-ups; search and ranking; restricting third-party applications; and advertising policies.

It has proposed a Digital Competition Act to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable ecosystem. It has been suggested that the Competition Commission of India be strengthened to deal with anti-competitive behaviour by setting up a separate Digital Markets Unit within it.

The committee has made some key suggestions to regulate conduct in the digital market.