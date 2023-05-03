‘All Causes Have Martyrs,’ Says Union Government On Day 7 Of Marriage Equality Hearings

At the outset today, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that as per instructions he had taken from the Union government, the latter plans to constitute a committee headed by no less than the Cabinet Secretary to consider the issues of the LGBTQIA++ community. He said that the government is “positive” about the issues concerned, and the committee to be constituted will coordinate with different ministries and try to consider the issues as far as it is “legally permissible”.

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha continued hearing for the third week the batch of petitions in Supriyo@Supriya Chakraborty & Ors. versus Union of India on the limited issue of whether gender-neutral situations can be accommodated in the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for the petitioners, agreed to list out the petitioners’ suggestions so far as the respondent wanted to address them “administratively”. However, there are legal issues which the court would only have to address, he pointed out.

To this, Justice Bhat said that although the respondent terms the issues as ‘administrative’, these are substantive issues that will result in amending laws.

Dr Singhvi said that the petitioners would submit a new chart categorising the list of issues wherein, the first category of issues would be such as could be solved immediately without any requirement of substantive changes. The second and third categories would list those issues that may not be possible to be addressed administratively as these would require substantive changes. However, the last category would be to identify the real, symbolic and actual meaning of marriage, which only the Supreme Court would have to decide.

The CJI termed the last category as the “conceptual domain”, adding the caveat that even the conceptual domain requires legislative changes. He said that the court would have to determine how far it could go into formulating a conceptual doctrine.

The CJI then stated that the issues could be categorised under three levels: the first, which would be purely within the administrative domain; the second would consist of changes which the Union government would have to accept as a “matter of principle”, which may require some kind of subordinate legislation but would not have to necessarily be dealt with by the Parliament; the third would be the right to marry in the aspect of constitutional precepts, including for same-sex couples, and which must be able to be traced under the Special Marriage Act.

Justice Bhat asked the petitioners if they want a ruling from the court considering that the petitioners are not fighting a battle for just themselves, and the issues concern the larger interests of the LGBTQIA++ community. He added that the current issues dealt with by the court may not cover the larger number of people within the dialectic of the Special Marriage Act.

The parties and the Bench went far and forth on whether the mere declaration of marriage would be enough, considering the petitioners want the court to recognise the right to consequential benefits that flow out of marriage.

The CJI reiterated that the issue faced by the court in tracing the right to marry under Section 4 (conditions relating to solemnisation of special marriages) of the Special Marriage Act is that it is interlinked with different legislation, including personal laws. The latter remains outside the purview of judicial review in the instant case.