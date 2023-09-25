Akasa Air Vs Pilots: Bombay High Court Reserves Order On Plea Maintainability

Akasa had approached the court against a few pilots who left the airline to join rivals without serving the six-month notice period required as per their contracts.

The airline claimed that this was not only a breach of contract but also a violation of civil aviation rules, which require pilots to give a minimum of six-month notice before leaving any airline. It also sought Rs 18 lakh from pilots for breach of contract and Rs 21 crore for the "financial and reputational damage" caused by the sudden resignation.

However, some of the pilots had challenged the plea, citing a lack of jurisdiction with the court. They argued that the high court was not the right court to deal with the dispute as the contract was neither executed nor performed within the court's jurisdiction.