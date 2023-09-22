Akasa Air Defends Lawsuit Against Pilots; Says Not Against DGCA, Ministry Of Civil Aviation

Akasa Air has made a statement regarding the recent suit they filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation take action against pilots who left the company without fulfilling their required notice period.

The airline has explained that a group of pilots left without serving their mandatory notice period, causing flight disruptions between July and September 2023.

Akasa Air said in its statement that it filed the petition to prevent such unethical practices in the future, emphasising that it is not against the DGCA or the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Akasa has been a direct beneficiary of the DGCA and MoCA's transparent and progressive policies and regulations, and we continue to remain deeply obliged and grateful for their unwavering guidance and support,” it said in its statement.

The airline has clarified that this is a non-adversarial claim and is only in the nature of seeking clarifications and instructions to enforce the existing interim order and the Civil Aviation Regulation.

Akasa Air has taken this step in the interest of passenger convenience and to stop the unethical and illegal practice of pilots leaving the company without serving their mandatory notice period.

Akasa Air has also taken legal action in the Bombay High Court against pilots who left the airline abruptly to join rival companies, seeking damages of nearly Rs 21 crore for financial losses and a mandatory injunction on their resignations.

Some pilots challenged the lawsuit's jurisdiction, arguing that the contracts were neither executed nor performed in Mumbai. However, Akasa maintains that Mumbai fulfills the jurisdiction requirements since the contract was executed there, both parties agreed to refer disputes to Mumbai courts, and a part of the cause of action occurred in Mumbai.

Currently, the suit filed in the Delhi High Court is reserved for judgement.