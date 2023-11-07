Air Pollution: Stubble Burning Must Stop Immediately, Says Supreme Court

Stubble burning must be stopped immediately, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while expressing dismay at the rising levels of pollution in Delhi.

"This is something that must have been done as of yesterday. The matter requires immediate attention," the court said.

As a result, the top court has directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to take immediate steps to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

The court has further directed the chief secretaries of these states to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue at hand and submit a report to the court by Thursday.

In the course of the hearing, the court came down heavily on the Punjab government for not being able to stop the practice of stubble burning, which has led to worsening air quality in Delhi every year around Diwali.

While accepting that stubble burning needs to stop, the advocate general of Punjab said that farmers are burning stubble mainly for economic reasons.

He suggested that an endeavour should be made to provide an alternative solution that should be free of cost.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that the Pusa Bio-Decomposer could be used to deal with the issue as the decomposer converts the stubble into compost for the field. This compost can then act as a fertiliser for the crops.

The Pusa Bio-Decomposer has been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to tackle the issue of stubble burning.

To curb pollution in the capital city, the court has also directed the Delhi government to monitor and ensure that municipal solid waste is not burned in the open, as it is also one of the leading factors in air pollution.

Noting the high number of taxis plying in Delhi, the court suggested that measures could be taken to ensure that only taxis that have their registrations in Delhi should be allowed to ply for some days till the situation gets better.

The case will now come up for a hearing on Nov. 10.