Adani Power's Claim Against MSEDCL Upheld By Supreme Court

In a major win for Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Appellate Electricity Tribunal. It had helped the power company claim compensatory relief from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for costs incurred by it in supplying power from its Tiroda plant after the de-allocation of Lohara Coal Block, citing environmental reasons.

The court determined that the Maharashtra Electricity Commission's methodology, as validated by the appellate tribunal, would govern the payment of the compensation.

Similar judgements have been passed by the court against Haryana and Rajasthan Discoms. The court has upheld the views of the appellate tribunal in five orders, all of which are in favour of Adani Power.

The decision is expected to set a precedent for other power companies that have been affected by the cancellation of coal blocks.