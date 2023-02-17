Adani-Hindenburg Case: Will Appoint A Committee Of Our Own, Says Supreme Court

As the Adani-Hindenburg matter resumed in the apex court today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested the names of the committee members and its remit in a sealed cover to the bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala. The matter has been reserved for orders by the Supreme Court.

In the last hearing, the Solicitor General had suggested that the remit of the committee to look into the regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors, and the names of the committee members must be given in a sealed cover to the court. It was argued that any unintentional message to investors could have an impact on the money flow in the country.



CJI Chandrachud responded, saying the court would rather not accept the sealed cover suggestions. "We will appoint a committee of our own to ensure complete transparency."