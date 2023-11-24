Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict

The Supreme Court reserved on Friday its judgment on the matter related to the market regulator's probe into the Adani-Hindenburg case.

The case involved petitions that sought contempt of court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The petitioner alleged that the SEBI has not completed its investigation in a timely manner concerning stock-manipulation allegations.

During the arguments, the Supreme Court questioned the “wisdom” of allegations of conflict of interest could be levelled against members of the committee appointed by the top court to look into the fallout of the Hindenburg Research allegations against the Adani Group.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said SEBI cannot be expected to rely on publication of articles by the Financial Times, Guardian.

The CJI also questioned where's the material "before us to doubt SEBI". “Is proper for the court to say that it will constitute its own special investigation team?”

The chief justice also said "you cannot rely" on the communication from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to SEBI regarding the allegations of overvaluation of coal by the Adani Group.

"DRI closed the investigation," the CJI said. "Tell us how the overvaluation of coal imports is relevant to the case."