Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Wraps Up Investigation In 22 Of 24 Matters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has filed its status report on the court mandated investigation into the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter.

The regulator has said that it has investigated a total of 24 matters and out of these, the investigation in 22 is final and at the interim stage in two.

SEBI said that it has sought information from external agencies. Upon receiving this information, the regulator will determine the further course of action in the matter if needed.

In the investigation pertaining to Minimum Public Shareholding norms, SEBI has said that its investigation covered 13 overseas entities of the Adani Group companies (12 FPIs and one foreign entity), but since many entities linked to these foreign investors are located in tax haven jurisdictions, establishing the economic interest shareholders of the 12 FPIs remains a challenge. However, it said that efforts are underway to gather details from five foreign jurisdictions.

The regulator has also apprised the court in its status report that it will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation report.