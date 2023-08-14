Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Seeks 15 More Days To Submit Investigation Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has filed an application before the Supreme Court asking for an additional 15 days to submit its investigation report in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter.

The market regulator has submitted that it has examined a total of 24 matters. Out of these, investigations into 17 are final and complete.

Of the remaining seven, findings have been crystallised in four and the regulator is in the process of getting an approval from the competent authority, its application stated.

In one of the matters, SEBI has completed its investigation and has sought information from foreign jurisdictions. Upon receiving this information, the regulator will determine further course of action in the matter if needed.

Of the remaining two, investigation is at an advanced stage in one and an interim report is under preparation for the second, SEBI has told the apex court.