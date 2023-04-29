Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Moves Supreme Court Seeking An Extension To File Its Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has filed an application before the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of six months to complete its enquiry into the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter.

In its application, SEBI has stated that it would take further time to arrive at verified findings and conclude the investigation.

The market regulator has said that for ascertaining possible violations related to mis-representation of financials and suspicious transactions that have been alleged in the Hindenburg report, it would normally take at least 15 months for completion of the investigation of these transactions. However, SEBI said that it is making all reasonable endeavours to conclude the same within six months.

SEBI has submitted that “as is the case in most investigations, every layer of information received often leads to further layers of information that are required, sought, obtained and analysed and this process is particularly time consuming where there is a complex web of transactions”.

It has stated that the suspicious transactions that have been alleged in the report are complex and have many sub-transactions and a rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data/information from various sources along with detailed analysis including verification of submissions made by the companies.