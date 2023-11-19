Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Faces Contempt Plea For Delaying Investigation

For violating the court-mandated timeline to complete the probe in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter, an application has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The plea states that the market regulator was supposed to furnish its report to the top court by Aug 14., but it has failed to do so.

The plea also seeks an explanation from SEBI for not complying with the court-mandated timeline.

A direction must be issued to the regulator for submitting the report without any further delays, the plea says.