Abrogation Of Article 370 Was Not Executive Decision: Supreme Court Told

Referring to Article 370(3), Dwivedi said, "The word 'recommendation' under Article 370(3) means that the assent of the Constituent Assembly was not necessary to abrogate Article 370."

"Article 370 (3) says notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provisions of this article, the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify: Provided that the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause ( 2 ) shall be necessary before the President issues such a notification."