2020 Delhi Riots: Court Slams Public Prosecutors For 'Seeking Multiple Passovers'

A court here on Saturday denounced the public prosecutors' conduct for "seeking multiple passovers" in the 2020 Delhi communal riots cases on the grounds of being preoccupied with other cases, saying this tendency resulted in the derailment of the cases.

The court also observed that seeking passovers had become “a trend almost on a regular basis", so much so, that even some witnesses in the rioting cases were discharged without being examined in the absence of the public prosecutors.