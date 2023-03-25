Karnataka Decides To Abolish 4% Reservation For Minorities, Places Them Under EWS Category

The Karnataka government has announced its decision to scrap the 4% quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

The 4% reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the other backward class category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.