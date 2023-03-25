Congress' Siddaramaiah To Contest Karnataka Assembly Election In Varuna

Candidates have not been announced for the two seats which Siddarmaiah seems to have set his eye on- Kolar and Badami. The principal opposition party in the current Assembly, which is aiming to wrest power from the BJP, has announced candidates for 124 constituencies. Names are yet to be finalised for exactly 100 more seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly constituencies.

Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule in the next few days.

The first list mostly contains the seats represented by sitting MLAs and the constituencies for which only one name was recommended by the state unit.