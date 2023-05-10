BQPrimeKarnataka 2018People Of Karnataka Have Decided To Choose Welfare-Oriented Government: Kharge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

People Of Karnataka Have Decided To Choose Welfare-Oriented Government: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

10 May 2023, 9:29 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: @ANI/Twitter)</p></div>
Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: @ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent, and welfare-oriented government.

He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The people of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent, and welfare-oriented government," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Today, it is time to vote in large numbers," he said.

"We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," the Congress chief said.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7:00 a.m. amid tight security will go on till 6:00 p.m. in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Karnataka 2018 News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT