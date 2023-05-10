Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Wants To Win With Money Power, Says Siddaramaiah
The BJP's achievements are zero in four years. Hence, they want to win the election through money, alleges Siddaramaiah.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Wednesday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants to win the Assembly election with "money power" as they "do not have any developmental works to showcase" to the people.
He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with being silent on price rises, unemployment, and corruption in the state during his series of public meetings while campaigning for the polls.
"Money has been flowing (in the election). Now what else has the BJP done to reach out to the voters other than giving them money? What can they say about the state except that they have money? What development have they made?" the leader of the opposition, who is contesting from Varuna in Mysuru district, asked.
Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Seats Underway, High Stakes For BJP, Congress
Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP could not give a single house, complete irrigation projects, and reduced free rice for each member of the below-poverty-line families from 7 kg to 4 kg per month under the Anna Bhagya scheme.
"The BJP's achievements are zero in four years. Hence, they want to win the election through money," he alleged.
"The prime minister’s rallies will not have any effect. Did he speak anything about price rise, unemployment, corruption, especially 40% commission? Two years ago, he was petitioned regarding 40% commission. Did he say anything about the action taken on that petition?" Siddaramaiah asked.
The BJP has pitted Housing Minister V. Somanna against him in Varuna. The 75-year-old Siddaramaiah has said this would be his last election, after which he would abstain from electoral politics.
Voting began at 7 a.m. and will go on until 6 p.m. The counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly election will be done on May 13.