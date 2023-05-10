Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Wants To Win With Money Power, Says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Wednesday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants to win the Assembly election with "money power" as they "do not have any developmental works to showcase" to the people.

He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with being silent on price rises, unemployment, and corruption in the state during his series of public meetings while campaigning for the polls.

"Money has been flowing (in the election). Now what else has the BJP done to reach out to the voters other than giving them money? What can they say about the state except that they have money? What development have they made?" the leader of the opposition, who is contesting from Varuna in Mysuru district, asked.