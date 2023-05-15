Karnataka CM Tussle: Shivakumar Wishes Siddaramaiah 'All The Best'
DK Shivakumar has cancelled his scheduled visit to New Delhi on Monday evening.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, wished party colleague and rival Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday.
The development comes after Shivakumar cancelled his scheduled visit to New Delhi on Monday evening.
Shivakumar—who turned 61 on Monday—was part of the trio consisting of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that played a crucial role in winning the southern state for the grand old party.
Talking to NDTV, Shivakumar said he would not be going to Delhi, and extended his best wishes to Siddaramaiah "since he has the numbers".
In his interview with NDTV, Shivakumar denied that this was a rebellion or blackmail. "I have my vision, loyalty," he said
Siddaramaiah is already in Delhi, where he will meet Kharge. The party's central observers deployed in Karnataka have already submitted their report based on the inclination of newly elected Congress MLAs in the state.
The Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka elections, winning 135 out of 224 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party was limited to 66 seats, whereas the Janata Dal (Secular) won 19.