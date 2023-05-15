Karnataka CM Tussle: Shivakumar Wishes Siddaramaiah 'All The Best'

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, wished party colleague and rival Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday.

The development comes after Shivakumar cancelled his scheduled visit to New Delhi on Monday evening.

Shivakumar—who turned 61 on Monday—was part of the trio consisting of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that played a crucial role in winning the southern state for the grand old party.

Talking to NDTV, Shivakumar said he would not be going to Delhi, and extended his best wishes to Siddaramaiah "since he has the numbers".