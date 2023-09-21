Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., the fintech company aimed to raise Rs 392 crore through a fresh issue and offered 1.04 crore equity shares for sale. It currently holds the 17th position in the list of IPOs for the year, closely following Mankind Pharma.

As we follow the IPO's progress, let's delve into essential details, such as the allotment date, listing date, subscription status, and more.