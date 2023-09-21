Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status
Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., the fintech company aimed to raise Rs 392 crore through a fresh issue and offered 1.04 crore equity shares for sale. It currently holds the 17th position in the list of IPOs for the year, closely following Mankind Pharma.
As we follow the IPO's progress, let's delve into essential details, such as the allotment date, listing date, subscription status, and more.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Listing Date
Investors and traders can anticipate the listing of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. on stock exchanges on Wednesday, September 27.
Where to check the Allotment Status Of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO:
Investors can check the allotment status of Zaggle prepaid ocean services by visiting the official websites of Kfin Technologies Limited and BSE.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Subscription Status:
Subscription Status Day 3
Total Subscription: 12.57 times
Institutional investors: 16.73 times
Non-institutional investors: 8.85 times
Retail investors: 5.94 times
Subscription Status Day 2
Total Subscription: 0.43 times
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.29 times
Retail investors: 1.90 times
Subscription Status Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.19 times, or 19%
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.11 times or 11%.
Retail investors: 0.87 times or 87%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Timeline:
IPO Open Date: Thursday, September 14
IPO Close Date: Monday, September 18
Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 22
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 25
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 26
Listing Date: Wednesday, September 27
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Issue Details:
Fresh issue size: Rs 392 crore
OFS size: 1.04 crore equity shares
Face value: Rs 1per share
Fixed price band: Rs 156–164 per share
Minimum lot size: 90 shares
Listing: BSE, NSE