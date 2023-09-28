Yatra Online Shares Debut At 10.2% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Yatra Online Ltd. debuted at Rs 127.5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 10.2% to the IPO price of Rs 142.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 130 apiece, a discount of 8.45%.

The Rs 775 crore IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on its final day, with bidding led by retail investors (2.11 times), followed by institutional investors (2.05 times), and non-institutional investors (0.42 times or 42%). The issue was subscribed 11% on day one and 30% on day two.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

Yatra Online has raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The company's parent company, Yatra Inc., is listed on the U.S. NASDAQ.