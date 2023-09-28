Yatra Online Shares Debut At 10.2% Discount To IPO Price
Shares of Yatra Online listed at Rs 127.5 apiece on NSE and at Rs 130 apeice on BSE, compared to the IPO price of Rs 142 apeice.
Shares of Yatra Online Ltd. debuted at Rs 127.5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 10.2% to the IPO price of Rs 142.
On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 130 apiece, a discount of 8.45%.
The Rs 775 crore IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on its final day, with bidding led by retail investors (2.11 times), followed by institutional investors (2.05 times), and non-institutional investors (0.42 times or 42%). The issue was subscribed 11% on day one and 30% on day two.
Out of the total IPO size, 75% was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.
Yatra Online has raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.
The company's parent company, Yatra Inc., is listed on the U.S. NASDAQ.
Business
Founded in 2006, Yatra Online provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facilities for domestic and international customers.
The business offers domestic and international flight ticketing on Indian and foreign airlines. Bus and rail ticketing, cab reservations, and ancillary services inside India, as well as hotel homestay and other lodging bookings, are also available.
The company's clientele includes both business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers. As of the financial year 2023, the company has over 813 corporate customers and over 49,800 registered small and medium enterprise customers.
According to a Crisil report, the company is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel agency players, in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue for fiscal 2023. It also has the largest number of hotel and accommodation tie-ups among key domestic industry players, with over 21,05,600 tie-ups as of March 31.