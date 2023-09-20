Yatra Online IPO Day 3 Live Updates
Yatra Online Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 15. The issue closes on Sept. 20. It was subscribed 11% on the first day and 30% on day two.
The online travel agency plans to raise Rs 775 crore through a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band for the IPO is Rs 135–142.
Yatra Online Ltd. has raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 15.
Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.
The company's parent company, Yatra Inc., is listed on the U.S. Nasdaq.
Issue Details
Issue opened: Sept. 15.
Issue closes: Sept. 20.
Total issue size: Rs 775 crore.
Fresh issue size: Rs 602 crore.
OFS size: Rs 173 crore.
Face value: Re 1.
Fixed price band: Rs 135–142 per share.
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Business
Founded in 2006, Yatra Online provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facilities for domestic and international customers.
The business offers domestic and international flight ticketing on Indian and foreign airlines. Bus and rail ticketing, cab reservations, and ancillary services inside India as well as hotel homestay and other lodging bookings are also available.
The company's clientele includes both business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers. As of the financial year 2023, the company has over 813 corporate customers and over 49,800 registered small and medium enterprise customers.
According to a Crisil report, the company is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel agency players, in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue for fiscal 2023. It also has the largest number of hotel and accommodation tie-ups among key domestic industry players, with over 21,05,600 tie-ups as of March 31.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed 0.36 times, or 36%, as of 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.06 times or 0.06%
Non-institutional investors: 0.11 times or 11%
Retail investors: 1.63 times